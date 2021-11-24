The city of Newport has gotten a clean audit.
According to information made available by the Newport City Clerk’s office, the report presented by Mayor David Stewart to the November meeting of the Newport City Council, the 2020 Legislative Audit revealed no findings.
“No issues came to our attention that we considered necessary to report to management,” said the report.
The Mayor also showed the council the traffic sign erected at the crosswalk on Remmel Avenue. Stewart told the council the first night it had been erected a vehicle had run over it, causing it to become bent. He told the council the Street Department had straightened the sign out to the extent possible and re-erected it.
But the following night, a vehicle again ran over the sign, and someone had pulled the sign up and disposed of it on Calhoun Street. After council discussion, the sign was to be straightened out and again re-erected at Remmel Avenue.
Stewart informed the council that the city budget should be ready for council action by Dec. 1. The Mayor is to hand-deliver a copy of the budget to each council member no later than that date.
Stewart also informed the council that Paragould-based SkyFiNet, a company that offers high speed internet and cable service, has contacted him about bringing its services to Newport. SkyFiNet has reportedly requested to meet with the city council after the first of the year to present an overview of its services. According to its web site, SkyFiNet already offers Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), cable TV and cable internet service in Corning; cable TV and internet in McCrory with the ability to register for FTTH; and cable TV and internet in Fairfield Bay. FTTH internet is also available in Oak Grove Heights.
Stewart also told the council that streets in the Galeria subdivision have required numerous repairs due to collapses of concrete, which lacked reinforcing steel bars (rebar) in several areas. He added that through a contractor, the areas with the collapses are being cut away, with SB2 gravel being used to fill the large holes under the collapsed areas. Holes are then drilled into the existing concrete, pins are placed with steel bars and concrete is poured to effect the repairs.
“There wasn’t any rebar, any wire, any anything there [to reinforce the concrete],” he said. “This was probably [as along as] 40 years ago that this was done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.