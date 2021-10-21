The city of Newport is looking to undertake several projects, which will require the service of engineers.
At its meeting this month, the city council voted to authorize Mayor David Stewart and City Clerk Debbie Hembrey to enter into an agreement with Newport-based Miller Newell Engineers.
“The main project will be to build a parking lot in the 200 block of Walnut Street,” Stewart said. “It will be right next to the library and it will have a WiFi hot spot.”
The council also adopted an ordinance to waive competitive bidding to authorize a contract with Newport Construction Co., to replace the roof on the Newport Economic Development building.
According to information made available by the Newport City Hall, the city received two quotes from companies that acknowledged potential nonavailability of required building materials for the project. Stewart said a price with Newport is currently being negotiated, and therefore cannot yet be announced.
Stewart also reported that sales taxes received in September were $156,411 from the city sales tax, $96,062 from the county sales and $78,206 from the Newport Economic Development Commission sales tax.
