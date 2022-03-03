Delta Regional Authority (DRA) recently announced a $3,239,382 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents, including Jackson County.
The investment will be matched by $7.1 million and will attract an additional $45.8 million in leveraged private investment (LPI) into the Arkansas Delta.
The eight new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support workforce development in communities across the Arkansas Delta. These projects are expected to create or retain 516 jobs, train 240 individuals, and affect 1,068 families.
The City of Newport was awarded a grant that will be used to construct a parking lot for the Newport Information Technology Training Center. The investment, $257,162 DRA investment with a total investment of $285,013, is projected to train 40 individuals.
“Born and raised along the Mississippi River, I know firsthand how vital the Delta Regional Authority’s ability to bolster community revitalization and economic prosperity within the Delta is,” said DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham.
“By strategically investing federal dollars into physical and human infrastructure, DRA helps alleviate the critical needs of the region in order to improve quality of life for our residents and foster future growth. I want to thank Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Congressional Delegation for their continued partnership as we work to level the playing field for our citizens.”
Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF), which targets physical infrastructure projects that help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region.
DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Arkansas and its local development districts for program funding implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.