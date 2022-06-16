The city of Newport will be putting together a plan over the next month or so on a project to build a new pound building for the city.
Mayor David Stewart said debate over the issue was put off until the council’s July 12 meeting. Stewart said the issue will be discussed at the 6 p.m. meeting at the Newport City Hall.
Council members also approved two ordinances to allow people with ties to the city to do business with the city.
An ordinance was approved to allow Rickey Hembrey, the husband of city clerk Deborah Hembrey, to purchase a dilapidated lawnmower for $300 from the city. A second ordinance was approved to allow Terry S. Rogers, who is a sergeant with Newport police, to buy a dilapidated lawnmower for $500 from the city.
Stewart said the ordinances were needed due to rules from state auditors.
The council also accepted a deed transfer for the Mary Alice Conner Memorial Park project in the city.
Special meeting
An 8 to 10 percent increase per week in the cost of asphalt led Newport city officials to make a move now on getting work done on street maintenance.
Council members voted during a special meeting Tuesday to approve spending $229,429 for the city’s spring street project work, Mayor Stewart said.
The work will include placing two-inch asphalt on at least seven city streets throughout town this summer. Stewart said the work will be done on streets that need it the worst.
The cost is expected to continue to go up every week, Stewart said, noting the decision now could save the city roughly 25 percent in the future.
The city has hired Hawkeye Enterprises, Inc. of Newport to do the work. Stewart said city officials plan to look at street maintenance again in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.