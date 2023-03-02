Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe has announced that a city-wide cleanup will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Mayor Ratliffe is encouraging individuals or groups to check in at Lockwood Park at 9 a.m. to be assigned cleanup areas.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:00 am
Trash bags will be provided and collected trash should be taken to Lockwood Park when finished.
“All you have to do is show up. If you’re unable to meet at the park that morning, consider picking up around your neighborhood, properties or small eyesores in your area,” said the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.
Old tires will need to be dropped off at the city shed, located at 420 Morris Street, during business hours through the week.
