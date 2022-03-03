Clayton Hall of Judsonia has formally announced his Libertarian candidacy for the Arkansas House of Representatives, District 39, which includes portions of Jackson and White counties, with the following statement:
“I graduated from Batesville High School in 1994. I currently reside in Judsonia. I am a software developer by trade. I also serve as pastor at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Searcy.
“I have five children and two grandchildren. My wife works as an intern therapist with Midsouth Behavioral Health in Newport with a focus on in-school counseling.
“I believe the people of District 39 should have a choice outside the two-party establishment that promotes the principles of economic and personal freedom. To all of those in the Newport Independent area and readership who are put out with the status quo, I would greatly appreciate your vote.”
