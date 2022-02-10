Arkansas State University has a tradition of lighting the Dean B. Ellis Library clock tower in memory of individuals connected to the university who have passed away, as well as in celebration of different occasions.
The university recently had cause for what many would probably say was an extra special lighting of the distinguished clock tower with the passing of Bill Hansard of Jonesboro, who died Saturday, Jan 29.
Hansard was emeritus director of the Dean B. Ellis Library at Arkansas State University. He served on the library staff from 1964 until retirement in 1996. His 32-year career was highlighted by the eight-story library expansion that was dedicated in 1995.
I was a freshman at Arkansas State University when the library was dedicated and covered the dedication for the university newspaper, The Herald, including a visit by President Bill Clinton, in the very early days of my life as a journalist. It is a day I will never forget, and a day in which Hansard was instrumental.
During the university’s Centennial Celebration in 2009-10, Hansard was recognized as one of the 100 Distinguished Staff of the institution’s first century, with his name included on the Staff Wall of Honor.
Among his many contributions at A-State, he authored articles in scholarly publications, served in the Faculty Senate, and was active in professional groups, including a term as president of the Arkansas Library Association.
The Dean B. Ellis Library clock tower was lighted scarlet on the evening of Wednesday, Feb 2, as a memorial tribute to Hansard and his contributions to A-State.
The day after Hansard’s passing, the university lost another good friend in Dr. G. Daniel Howard of Florence, Ala., who served as interim chancellor for A-State for two years.
Howard, who died suddenly Jan. 30, came to A-State in 2007 to serve as executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and research and provost.
Among his many achievements, he will be remembered for directing a renewed emphasis on international programs that resulted in significant growth in enrollment of students from other countries. He played key roles as A-State moved into offering online degree programs.
After then-chancellor Dr. Robert L. Potts was named interim president of the ASU System in 2010, Howard was named interim chancellor and served the university for the next two years in that role. He later served as chancellor of Louisiana State University of Alexandria.
In recognition of Howard’s service to Arkansas State University, the clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library was lighted scarlet on Friday evening, Feb. 4.
I will never forget the excitement on campus in 1995 for both the beautiful expansion of the library and Clinton’s visit. The beautiful clock tower that was dedicated that day still stands tall, serving as a centerpiece to the ASU campus, guiding students and helping remember those who have impacted the ASU and Jonesboro community.
Contact Gretchen Hunt at news@newport independent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.