The Newport Fieldhouse was full to capacity on the night of Jan. 6.
That evening the Greyhounds hosted the Tuckerman Bulldogs. It was only fitting that the court would be dedicated to the late Coach Bill Osier that evening. The memories and reasons for attending were not all the same because Bill Osier was not only a former coach, but he was a teacher, colleague, community member and friend. In each capacity his memory is respected and cherished in a way shown only for a man who gave his life to the place and people he loved. His roots were planted deep in Newport and Jackson County.
Bill Osier was a graduate of Newport High School. After graduation, Osier attended Arkansas College, now Lyon College. He married his wife, Sharon, in 1968. Osier began his coaching career at Tuckerman and was there for four years, before heading to Portland, in south Arkansas. In 1974, he was hired by Superintendent John Mullins, returned home and never looked back. He retired in 1998 after over 25 years in the district.
Osier passed away in December 2020 at age 73. Bill Osier is the only coach at Newport with 200 victories, with a record of 205-141, and four district championships during his years there. Superintendent Jon Bradley presented a plaque to Mrs. Sharon Osier in honor and recognition of his time and dedication to Newport High School.
Retired Coach Stan McKee spoke about Bill Osier. He began by explaining that Osier was “a man of morals” and that Osier never wanted to talk about his own accomplishments as an athlete but chose to focus on his players and what they could do. McKee pointed to the banners hanging on the walls of the gymnasium, particularly the one from 1965. That was the year Osier led the Hounds to a state championship as a player. He scored 30 points that game.
Over a dozen former players, including All-State Greyhound former Razorback Charles Balentine were in attendance. Balentine is best known for the winning shot against Michael Jordan during the North Carolina vs Razorback game. Balentine spoke about Bill Osier with respect and reverence as the man who helped him be a success. In his closing remarks Balentine said about Osier, “We love you, honor you, and stand with you.”
The script “Coach Bill Osier Court” is displayed on the court to honor his years in the district impacting numerous young adults, as well as being actively involved in the community. His support of the students did not stop when he retired. He attended many basketball games and kept up with the young adults in the community.
“I remember the night we won the district championship,” states former Greyhound Chris Reynolds. “Mrs. Osier was there because coach would have been. He won the last district title on that court. A championship on this court the very first time it was played on! He retired before I was born but he sometimes passed by while I was in the driveway shooting and we would chat basketball. He loved the game and so did Mrs. Osier. She was perfect for him. She was there the night we won with tears in her eyes because Coach would have been so excited.”
Thankful for the magic of the orange and black. Once a Hound, Always a Hound.
