The Newport Fieldhouse was full to capacity on the night of Jan. 6.

That evening the Greyhounds hosted the Tuckerman Bulldogs. It was only fitting that the court would be dedicated to the late Coach Bill Osier that evening. The memories and reasons for attending were not all the same because Bill Osier was not only a former coach, but he was a teacher, colleague, community member and friend. In each capacity his memory is respected and cherished in a way shown only for a man who gave his life to the place and people he loved. His roots were planted deep in Newport and Jackson County.

