The commodity distribution for Jackson County has been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. until noon or until food supplies are gone. This will be a drive-thru distribution, which will take place at the Jackson County Senior Center, 400 North Pecan St., in Newport.

According to Keith Livesay, USDA Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Jackson County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.

