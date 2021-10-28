Gun & Knife Show
Arkansas’ Largest Gun & Knife Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, at the Expo Center, 2505 East Oak in Conway. Show times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12.
Health Fair
Questions about your health? No time to make an appointment? Come out to the Front Street Park in Newport on Tuesday, Nov. 9, for a Health Fair! From noon-4 p.m. you can get your flu or covid vaccine shots, have your blood pressure checked, test your risk for falls and much more. Lots of information on your physical, mental, and financial health will be available. Don’t put off your health any longer!
The health fair is sponsored by ARcare, Jackson Co. Cooperative Extension Service, ASU-N Nursing Dept, Jackson Co. Wellness and Screening Group, Newport Advanced Physical Therapy, Merchant and Planters Bank, and Farm Bureau.
