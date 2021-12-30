Congress could provide funds to manage CWD in Arkansas deer herds

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer and elk is a growing problem in Arkansas, and conservation groups hope bills making their way through Congress can get more support to states to research and manage it.
The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Act, which passed the U.S. House earlier this month, would help states and tribes learn more about CWD and share strategies for addressing new cases. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said getting this deadly disease under control is critical before it affects hunting seasons.
Leahy pointed out hunters are a big part of the conservation community.
“If those numbers of deer and elk went down because of chronic wasting disease, or if the number of hunters went down, that could have a direct impact on how much funding goes into wildlife management,” Leahy explained. “Of deer, elk ... but then also, wildlife management of other species.”
CWD was first found in the Natural State in 2016 and has been mainly detected since in northwest Arkansas. CWD was recently found in a white-tailed deer in southern Arkansas. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working with partners to determine how it spread, and from where.
The disease attacks the brain of the infected animal, and is contagious and fatal.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, has the support of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark. It would provide major funding to address the decline of wildlife species overall. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing on the bill this month. Leahy noted together, the two bills would ensure the work being done to recover deer and elk populations is not placed in jeopardy.
“There was historic efforts to restore those populations, by hunters in particular and a lot of other wildlife supporters,” Leahy recounted. “Those are some of our greatest wildlife conservation success stories, and that success is certainly at risk by this disease.”
