Construction on the new Highway 367 bridge in Newport is 95 percent complete, according to Stan Glover, District 5 Engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The bridge is almost complete, but bridge rail placements are still needed as well as adding asphalt to the entrance and exit on each side.
The bridge also has some minor concrete work left to be completed.
According to Glover, the bridge is on schedule to be completed by late summer.
