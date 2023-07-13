It was a busy evening Monday as Newport City Council members approved a zoning request from Jordan’s, as well as a plan by the city to update its 911 system.
Council members approved the plan to rezone nearly seven acres of land at the corner of Stegall and Commerce from agricultural to commercial use. The Newport Board of Zoning Adjustment gave their go-ahead May 31, sending it to the council for their review.
Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said the company plans to have the project done by the end of the year.
911 system
Council members also voted to approve the emergency clause on a resolution for a 911 computer aided dispatching system for the city.
The $46,485 project is from Relativity, Inc. City officials said the system is being used by all other Jackson County law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency agencies in surrounding areas and that the city needs to use the same system.
The resolution was approved 5-0 during the council’s June 5 meeting, but council members could not approve the emergency clause due to not having 2/3 of council members present.
Officials also said the city waived competitive bidding due to the need for the system.
Ambulance rates
Council members also approved a series of fixed ambulance rates, within, inside and outside the city of Newport.
City officials said the new rates, which take effect Aug. 1, 2023, were needed due to increased costs of oil, fuel, equipment, maintenance, insurance and salaries to operate the system.
Non-emergency runs within the city of Newport shall be $1,300.
Emergency runs within the city of Newport shall be $1,300.
Non-emergency runs outside the city shall be $1,300.
Emergency runs outside the city shall be $1,300.
Fees for additional services and support like oxygen, first aid and CPR shall be set and approved by the mayor and city council. The mileage for a loaded unit shall be $33 per mile.
Non-emergency runs within the city shall be $1,500.
Emergency runs within the city shall be $1,500.
Non-emergency runs outside the city shall be $1,500.
Emergency runs outside the city shall be $1,500.
Fees for additional services and supplies like first aid, CPR and oxygen are set and approved by the mayor and city council. The mileage for a loaded unit shall be $33 per mile.
Firefighters honored
Mayor Ratliffe said he recently received a letter honoring two Newport firefighters for their work in helping to save a colleague at the fire academy in Camden.
“I recently completed the Arkansas Firefighter Standards Course held in Camden, AR. During the course, I was fortunate to meet two Newport Firefighters, Brooke Bennett and Mike Wagenblast,” the letter from William Howard read. “Both Brooke and Mike were among the first to help their fellow rookie firefighters. They worked hard during often challenging and difficult fire scenarios. I considered myself lucky to have them both on my shift.
“I wanted to commend them particularly on their response during a real-life medical emergency that occurred during the course. A fellow student collapsed during a physically demanding training event. Both Brooke and Mike immediately assisted with emergency assessment and treatment, resulting in the student receiving immediate, high-quality field care and fast evacuation to a local hospital. Their quick-thinking, hard work, and ability to remain calm under pressure brought great credit to the City of Newport and the Newport Fire Department.”
In other action, council members:
Voted to reappoint Mary Bratcher Reid to the Newport Planning Commission for a term, ending in July 2026.
Voted to approve purchasing a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck for the city’s recycling center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.