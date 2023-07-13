It was a busy evening Monday as Newport City Council members approved a zoning request from Jordan’s, as well as a plan by the city to update its 911 system.

Council members approved the plan to rezone nearly seven acres of land at the corner of Stegall and Commerce from agricultural to commercial use. The Newport Board of Zoning Adjustment gave their go-ahead May 31, sending it to the council for their review.

