Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:02 am
The Newport City Council on Monday gave approval to three reappointments to the city’s Planning Commission.
The Council also heard from a resident on a property.
Council members reappointed Richard Carraway, Jesse Davis and Todd Watson to serve on the Planning Commission.
Their terms are set to expire in July 2025, city officials said.
Council members also heard from a resident about a property on Malcolm Avenue and ways to make the property look nicer.
The council is set to meet next on Sept. 5.
