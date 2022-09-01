County Clerk's office receives data quality award

Jackson County Clerk Melanie Clark and staff received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts in July during the annual Arkansas Court Automation Program (ACAP) Conference.
ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public, and develops online court-related services. During the closing session of the conference, Clark and her staff from the Jackson County Clerk’s office received an award for excellence in data quality for accurate reporting.
Scott Graves, director of the Office of Research and Justice Statistics, commended Clark and staff from the Jackson County Clerk’s office. “Accurate and timely information is key to serving the public, and we appreciate the dedication of Melanie Clark and her staff,” he said.
The mission of the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts is to support the Arkansas Judiciary and employees of the judicial branch and to assist attorneys and members of the public who rely upon an independent state court system that is efficient, accessible, and fair to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.