County Clerk's office receives data quality award

Melanie Clark (center) and staff from the Jackson County Clerk’s Office have received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts for excellence in data quality for accurate reporting.

 Submitted photo

Jackson County Clerk Melanie Clark and staff received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts in July during the annual Arkansas Court Automation Program (ACAP) Conference.

ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public, and develops online court-related services. During the closing session of the conference, Clark and her staff from the Jackson County Clerk’s office received an award for excellence in data quality for accurate reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.