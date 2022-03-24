The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) has awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to Jackson County to aid with the Jackson County Homeless Shelter Project.
Jackson County has been awarded a $156,825 CDBG-CV grant to help with the homeless shelter. The AEDC awarded a total of $2,424,095 to nine cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist local government-level recovery, prevention and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus.
The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the State by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
To be eligible for CDBG funds, communities must have a population of less than 50,000 and at least 51 percent of the persons benefiting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income, or the project must meet another CDBG national objective, prevention of slum or blight, or meet an urgent need.
CDBG-CV projects must have a direct tie-back to COVID-19, and meet an unmet need toward the recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus. All Arkansas cities and counties are eligible for the grant program with the exception of 13 entitlement cities that receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.
