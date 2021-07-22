Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Lee Davis Sr. of Newport will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 28.
Jesse Lee Davis and the former Kaye Alice Walker met at A.M.&N. College (now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) in 1960 and were married on July 28, 1963, at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Prescott.
Mr. and Mrs. Davis spent 34 years teaching in public schools in Arkansas, including Benton, McGehee and Newport. They retired in May of 1998.
They have three sons, Jesse Lee Davis Jr., William Timothy Davis and Christopher Lee Walker Davis; and two daughters, Rhonda Kaye Davis Braddy and Alicia Danielle Davis. They also have 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
