A circuit court followed the law when it came to approving a bond-forfeiture judgment against a bail bond company in a case involving a Jackson County man, the Arkansas Court of Appeals said on Aug. 30.
Judge Waymond M. Brown issued the ruling in the case involving Big Daddy Bail Bonding v. the State of Arkansas.
According to the ruling, the bonding company appealed the $300,000 judgment that happened in Jackson County Circuit Court for several reasons.
“On appeal, Big Daddy argues that (1) the circuit court erred by not hearing oral motions made by appellant at the bond-forfeiture hearing; (2) there was insufficient evidence to find that the defendant failed to appear; (3) the circuit court lacked jurisdiction to enter the bond-forfeiture judgment; and (4) law enforcement agencies failed to make every reasonable effort to apprehend the defendant. We affirm.”
The case centered around Deandre Johnson. Johnson was arrested in connection with a Feb. 11, 2020 shooting incident and was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; terroristic act, possession of firearm by certain persons; aggravated assault; criminal mischief; possession of Schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver; unauthorized use of property to facilitate crime; discharge of a firearm from a car-second degree; possession of a defaced firearm and use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture a controlled substance not meth or cocaine.
Two days later, Big Daddy wrote a $300,000 bail bond to secure Johnson’s appearance in court on the charges, according to the ruling.
However, Johnson failed to appear in court July 6, 2021 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest two days later. A summons was also issued for the bond company to appear in court and “show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.”
“On November 2, Big Daddy appeared before the court and requested additional time to produce Johnson. The State agreed to give Big Daddy until the next court date, December 15, to do so. At the December 15 hearing, Big Daddy again failed to produce Johnson to the court,” Judge Brown said in the ruling. “The State indicated that the U.S. Marshals Service asked “that there be an additional grant of time.” The State requested “that there be an automatic entry of judgment in this matter if Mr. Johnson is not produced in 60 days.” The court granted the request, stating that if Johnson is not surrendered within the next sixty days, judgment would be issued on the sixty-first day.”
Later, at the bond-forfeiture hearing on Feb. 14, 2022, the bonding company appeared in court with legal counsel but had not produced Johnson or delivered him to the jail, Judge Brown said.
“Big Daddy informed the court that it had oral motions to dismiss the bond forfeiture. Because no motions had been filed, the (trial) court observed, “[T]hat’s not how we do it here.” However, the court allowed counsel for Big Daddy to proffer the motions in detail. The court then stated, “The Court is going to take this under advisement so I can look at the court file, and I’ll issue a ruling after I do that,” Judge Brown said in the ruling.
The $300,000 judgment was entered March 9, 2022, with the circuit court saying the bonding company had failed to meet its obligations in bringing Johnson to court “despite being given ample opportunity” and providing “no excusable reason” why Johnson could not be found, according to the ruling. The ruling noted Johnson had been located in Arlington, Texas but that a warrant for his arrest was not extraditable.
The company then appealed the case to the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
The ruling
In his ruling, Judge Brown said the circuit court followed precedent and the law when it comes to the issue.
“Contrary to Big Daddy’s argument, the circuit court did not refuse to hear the oral motions to dismiss. The court allowed Big Daddy the latitude to present its motions and gave the State an opportunity to respond. The court then stated that it would take the issues under advisement and issue a ruling after it did so. The court’s failure to specifically mention the motions in the resulting bond-forfeiture judgment does not amount to a failure to consider,” Judge Brown said in the ruling.
“Big Daddy next argues there was insufficient evidence to find that Johnson failed to appear. Specifically, Big Daddy contends, “There is no substantial evidence on the record that the Defendant was informed of the date and time of his hearing on July 6, 2021. Because there is insufficient evidence on the record to sustain a finding that the Defendant failed to appear, there is insufficient evidence to sustain a bond forfeiture judgment based on the Defendant not appearing at the hearing.” Big Daddy argues that the only evidence confirming that Johnson had notice of the date and time of the hearing came from his attorney, who acknowledged that Johnson was aware that he needed to be at the hearing. Big Daddy argues this admission was inadmissible because it is confidential communications between an attorney and his client,” Judge Brown said.
In his ruling, Judge Brown also said a surety bond, or a surety like a bonding company works to guarantee that a person shows up in court and provides consequences, if the person does not.
“The surety is responsible for the defendant’s appearance any time it is lawfully required. And the circuit court shall adjudge the defendant’s bond to be forfeited if he fails to appear. Proceedings after forfeiture are summary and merely afford the surety an opportunity to be heard with respect to remission of all or some part of the forfeiture. The surety is not released from forfeiture, however, except when an act of God, the State, a public enemy, or actual duress prevents the defendant’s appearance. Absent one of those excuses, the defendant’s failure to appear at the time fixed is a sufficient basis for forfeiture,” Judge Brown said.
“A bond forfeiture is a civil action, not a criminal one. Big Daddy erroneously applies the burden of proof in a criminal case in this bond-forfeiture appeal. Here, Big Daddy had the burden of offering proof or argument as to why the bail bond should not be forfeited. When a bail-bond company agrees to write a bond for a criminal defendant, it assumes responsibility for the defendant’s whereabouts. The surety is tasked with keeping close track of the defendant and is responsible for securing his or her appearance when required by the circuit court,” the judge said.
In the ruling, Judge Brown said the responsibility in the case rests with the bond company on making sure Johnson was in court that day.
“Here, Big Daddy was responsible for presenting Johnson at the July 6, 2021 hearing. Big Daddy’s responsibility did not hinge on whether Johnson had notice of the hearing. Johnson failed to appear. Absent evidence that an act of God, the State, a public enemy, or actual duress prevented Johnson’s appearance in court for the hearing, Big Daddy, as the surety, could not be released from the forfeiture,” Judge Brown said.
The bonding company had argued that the circuit court had lacked jurisdiction in the judgment, but Judge Brown said in the ruling that state law was well settled on the issue.
“Big Daddy asserts three errors in the issuance of the summons following Johnson’s failure to appear for the July 6, 2021 hearing. First, Big Daddy asserts that the clerk failed to issue the summons “immediately” pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated section 16-84-207. Next, Big Daddy argues that the summons did not provide notice of Johnson’s failure to appear pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated section 16-84-207(b)(2)(A). Finally, Big Daddy contends that the summons failed to directly quote the required statutory language when demanding Big Daddy’s personal appearance,” the ruling from Judge Brown noted.
“The defense of personal jurisdiction may be waived; in deciding whether a defendant has waived his rights and entered an appearance, a determining factor is whether the defendant seeks affirmative relief. Big Daddy waived any objections to the alleged defects in the summons when it appeared before the circuit court on November 2, 2021, raised no objection to the court’s jurisdiction, and received a continuance.
The bonding company also argued that law enforcement agencies failed “every reasonable effort” to arrest Johnson in the case.
“Pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated section 16-84-207(c)(3), the appropriate law enforcement agencies shall make every reasonable effort to apprehend the defendant. Here, Jackson County law enforcement issued a warrant for Johnson, the defendant. The warrant was then listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as nonextraditable,” Judge Brown said in his ruling. “Big Daddy argues that “because the Jackson County law enforcement willfully and unreasonably made the decision that extradition would not be authorized if the individual be located in another state, the surety was unable to secure the apprehension of the defendant in Arlington, TX in August 2021.” Big Daddy urges that as a result of the failure of the appropriate law enforcement agencies to make every reasonable effort to apprehend Johnson, the amount of the surety’s liability should be exonerated.”
In the ruling, Judge Brown said the report that Johnson was in Texas and that a warrant was nonextraditable did not prevent Johnson from turning himself in.
“Big Daddy cites no authority for its assertion that listing Johnson as nonextraditable and not authorizing his transport from out of state constitutes an unreasonable effort by law enforcement agencies to apprehend Johnson. Big Daddy further cites no authority and makes no convincing argument concerning what efforts are deemed reasonable and/or unreasonable, save for its blanket conclusion that the “non-extraditable” label was unreasonable. Law enforcement agencies’ statutory duty to “make every reasonable effort” does not provide that a failure of such reasonable efforts necessarily constitutes good cause for the defendant’s failure to appear. We find no error on this point,” Judge Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.