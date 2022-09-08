New coronavirus cases across the state rose by 3.92 percent between Aug. 29 and Sunday.
In that period, Arkansas recorded 6,335 new cases and 28 deaths, including one each in Craighead, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
New coronavirus cases across the state rose by 3.92 percent between Aug. 29 and Sunday.
In that period, Arkansas recorded 6,335 new cases and 28 deaths, including one each in Craighead, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.
New cases in Jackson County nearly doubled, from 37 to 68, while new cases in Cross County were cut in half from the previous seven days. Lawrence, Poinsett, Mississippi and Randolph counties also had reductions in new cases.
In Craighead County, new cases increased by 31.9 percent. Craighead County’s 459 new cases were the second highest among the state’s 75 counties. Pulaski County had 737, and Washington County was third with 450.
On Labor Day, the trend continued as, once again, Craighead County, with 42 new cases, was second only to Pulaski County’s 64. There were 516 new cases statewide.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 totaled 281 Tuesday, up 21 from Monday, while hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas remained at 45.
Here are Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Aug. 29 through Sunday:
Jackson – 68 new cases (increase of 31); 126 active cases (increase of 39); 67 deaths (unchanged).
Craighead – 459 new cases (increase of 111 from previous week); 805 active cases (increase of 158); 350 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 164 new cases (increase of 6); 322 active cases (increase of 49); 182 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 30 new cases (decrease of 23); 82 active cases (decrease of 10); 84 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 80 new cases (decrease of 9); 167 active (decrease of 2); 133 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 127 new cases (decrease of 27); 280 active cases (unchanged); 218 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 60 new cases (decrease of 3); 118 active cases (incease of 31); 95 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 14 new case (decrease of 14); 39 active cases (decrease of 20); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 35 new cases (increase of 6); 66 active cases (increase of 9); 97 deaths (unchanged).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.