Cpl. Dustin Smith named Jackson County Officer of the Year

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Corporal Dustin Smith as the Jackson County Officer of the Year.
“Corporal Smith is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Rutledge in a prepared statement. “I could not be more grateful for Smith’s dedication as a public servant in Jackson County.”
