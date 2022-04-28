Two crashes in Northeast Arkansas over the past week have claimed the lives of two area residents.
A crash Tuesday claimed the life of Elijah Dunigan, 22, of Paragould,
Arkansas State Police report that Dunigan was operating a 2022 Kawasaki on U.S. Highway 49 at Pruetts Chapel Road in Paragould when he collided with a 2013 Mack at the intersection.
The crash happened at 5:12 p.m.
A Friday evening crash claimed the life of a Lepanto woman and injured several others in rural Poinsett County.
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, of Lepanto, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 6:50 p.m., on State Highway 140.
Guerra was driving a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle westbound on the highway, according to Arkansas State Police. As she turned to go into a private driveway, impact was made by a Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle that had been behind the utility vehicle, and had passed several other vehicles, according to the state police report.
The Suzuki was driven by Xzavier D. Reed, 23, of Jonesboro, who was listed as injured in the crash, as well as three minor children from Lepanto, all passengers on the utility vehicle.
The injured were transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, according to state police.
