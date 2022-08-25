The Newport Economic Development Commission (NEDC) has announced that three companies involved in cryptocurrency mining are locating in Newport.

The unrelated companies will engage in what is commonly known as “bitcoin mining,” although they will work with cyrptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin. The companies have selected Newport based in a large part on the availability of excess capacity at local electrical substations.

