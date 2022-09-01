Cub Scout join night set for Sept. 8

Cub Scout Pack 43 join night will be held Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell Station Community Center, 5005 Keeter Circle, in Campbell Station.
A Scout is Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent.
Do you have a child in K-5th grade that attends Newport or Tuckerman schools? Do they like to get outdoors, play, have fun, make friends, camp, fish, or race cars? The sky is the limit with Cub Scouts.
Parents wanting more information or who have questions may contact Daniel Guth or Tara Guth. Call (870) 217-6594 or (870) 217-5754.
Also the Pack is always looking for adults who like to help the youth of the community.
