Cub Scout join night set for Sept. 8

Members of Cub Scout Pack 43 participate in a Christmas Parade. The Pack’s join night is scheduled for Sept. 8.

 Courtesy photo

Cub Scout Pack 43 join night will be held Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell Station Community Center, 5005 Keeter Circle, in Campbell Station.

A Scout is Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.