The annual Delta Arts Festival will be held in downtown Newport this weekend. The festival consists of two simultaneous festivals: The Delta Visual Arts Show and the Delta Festival of Books, both held the first full weekend in June each year.
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at 201 Hazel Street.
