Downtown Newport is set to host its 14th annual Delta Arts Festival on June 2-3. The event will feature approximately 200 authors and visual artists.
The festival, which aims to celebrate the creativity found in art and literature, will go from noon to 6 p.m. on June 2 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3. It will offer many workshops for youth and adults.
All workshops will be held on June 3 and include fun options for children and youth, such as sculpting, print-making, watercolor, painting and drawing. Adults will get to exert creativity through activities such as landscape drawing, landscape painting and watercolor painting.
Authors and artists will be set up in booths and get the chance to speak to visitors and share some of their favorite pieces, insights and advice.
There will be a plethora of different types of art, such as plastic art, oil painting, jewelry, wood carving, ceramics and even pet beds made from recycled materials.
Four youth contests will be featured at the festival, including an art contest, a short story contest, a songwriting contest and a poetry contest. The artwork submitted will be on display at the festival on both days. All song, poem and story submissions will have the option to perform or read their work for the public.
For the first time, the festival was split into three separate events: Artists and authors, music and film.
According to Jon Chadwell, the director of Economic Development for the Newport Economic Development Commission, they separated the festival into three separate outings to create more events for people to come and enjoy downtown.
The music festival was held on May 20, and he said he was satisfied with the turnout.
Chadwell said the film festival has yet to be scheduled.
