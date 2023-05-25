Downtown Newport is set to host its 14th annual Delta Arts Festival on June 2-3. The event will feature approximately 200 authors and visual artists.

The festival, which aims to celebrate the creativity found in art and literature, will go from noon to 6 p.m. on June 2 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3. It will offer many workshops for youth and adults.

