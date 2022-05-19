Downtown Newport, Arkansas will explode with art, music, literature, and film when the 13th Annual Delta Arts Festival brings 200 visual artists, 40 authors, 27 concerts and 10 film screenings on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.
A two square block area will feature 16 separate venues with authors, artists, musicians, and film, all in a convenient walking distance. The festival has grown into the largest multi-disciplinary event in Arkansas.
The majority of the visual arts booths contain fine art, yet a great selection of woodworking and craft arts will also be part of the visual arts portion of the show. Artists from Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas will be displaying and selling their work during the show. The festival will also feature four free adult workshops, four free youth workshops, and a youth art contest.
Children’s books, romance, non-fiction and more will be displayed and sold while patrons have the opportunity to interact with writers. Authors are coming from Arkansas, Florida, and Missouri to participate. Many of the authors will be reading from their favorite works over the two days. The literary portion of the show will feature two workshops for aspiring writers.
Music will pour from four stages at the festival. Blues, country, rock, heavy metal, gospel and Christan music will all be part of the eclectic mix of the festival. Solos, duos, and full bands will all play during a two-day, 27 concert extravaganza. Bands will provide music lovers with a day and a half of great music. Two music workshops will also be offered to anyone who is interested.
The Delta Arts Festival is working with the Arkansas Cinema Society to provide a screening of up to 10 films during the two-day festival. Short films, student films, and feature length films will all be part of the screening. The festival will also feature at least one workshop dedicated to a component of film production. The film screenings will be held in the new Jane Parnell Performing Arts Hall in downtown Newport.
Five restaurants and a number of food trucks will offer great food during the festival. More information is available at the website www.deltaartsfestival.com or on Facebook @deltaarts festival.
