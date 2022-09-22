Depot Days is this weekend

The Bouffants will perform during the Conductor’s Reception and Fundraiser to kick off Depot Days on Friday. They perform classic hits from artists such as Tina Turner, The Jackson Five, and Aretha Franklin.

 Courtesy photo

The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Newport.

Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival will showcase local, regional and national talent while paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.

