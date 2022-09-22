Depot Days is this weekend

The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Newport.
Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival will showcase local, regional and national talent while paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
On Friday, The Bouffants will perform for the annual Conductor’s Reception and Fundraiser, which will be held at the Jane Parnell Performing Harts Hall.
The Bouffants, which have performed from Minneapolis to New Orleans and from Chicago to Atlanta, will perform classic and rock and roll hits to current favorites. The reception is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Call 870-523-3618 for ticket information.
A full day of music is planned for Saturday, with artists such as The Original Drifters, Marty Haggard, The Remnants of Rock and more. Admission is free on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.