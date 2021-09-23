The 23rd Annual Depot Days Music Festival will take place on Front Street in downtown Newport Friday and Saturday. Here is a schedule of events for the festival and a listing of items and donations to the Newport Lions Club auction.
Friday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. Nightwing
7:30 p.m. Jim Ranger, The Voice Season 19 runner-up
Saturday, Sept. 25
10 a.m. Lions Club Auction
12:55 p.m. National Anthem
1 p.m. The Dunham Family
2:15 p.m. Assembly Worship
3:30 p.m. Fonky Donkey
5 p.m. BBQ Contest Winners Announced
5:15 p.m. The Legendary Pacers
6:30 p.m. Bill Haley, Jr. & The Comets
8:30 p.m. The Artimus Pyle Band, honoring the music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd, featuring legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle
Here are items available during the 57TH Annual Lions Club Auction:
Churchman Ace: $25 Gift Card
Churchman Ace: $25 gift card
Newport Animal Clinic: Heart worm pills $60
C&C Distributing: Budweiser cooler $50
Geo Kell Motors: oil change $45
Geo Kell Motors: oil change $45
Geo Kell Motors: oil change $45
Robert Turner: certificate to Red Tie Meats $50 card
Fred’s Fish House: certificate 2 small fish dinners and drinks $34.99
B&T Battery: Certificate $100
Sam’s Diner: 2 plate lunches with drinks $15
Sam’s Diner: 2 plate lunches and drinks $15
Sam’s Diner: 2 plate lunches with drinks $15
Darling Pharmacy: Ray-Ban $185
Darling Fine Things: Ray-Ban $185
Farm Bureau: 1 dozen golf balls $20
Jordan’s Mobil: pizza
James McLarty: Gift card to IMAD $55
Harris Ford or Quick Lane: oil change at either place $50
Harris Ford or Quick Lane: oil change at either place $50
Red Tie Meats: Gift Card $25
First Community Bank: Blue tooth speaker $50
Auto Zone: tool set $50
Farmers Oil: U jug $34
Jordan’s #10: $25 gas card
C&M Ag Depot: Stanley Big Max Tape measure $46
Riceland: 5 gallon of oil $50
Sherwin Williams: 1 gallon HGTV paint $45
Helena Chemical: 2 ½ gallons (generic Roundup) $75
Small Engine: Stihl Gas trimmer $149.95
Small Engine: 1 6/pack 2 cycle oil $11.95
Small Engine: 1 gallon chain oil $15
Watkins Garage: oil change $75
Watkins Garage: oil change $75
Norman and Baker: Blood Pressure cuff $48.29
Fathead Pizza: Certificate $50
Neighborhood Cleaners: Certificate $50
Granges: 2 rolls of foil $25
Granges: 2 rolls of foil $25
Granges: 2 rolls of foil $25
Granges: 2 rolls of foil $25
Granges: 2 rolls of foil $25
Granges: 2 rolls of foil $25
I Care Rx: Aromatic Diffuser and oil $48
Edward Jones: George Forman Grill $50
Stephenson Oil: certificate for 5 gallons of hydraulic oil $35
Freeman’s Office: calculator $119.95
Custom Eyes: Custom sun glasses and cleaner $309
Newport Independent: 1 year subscription $40
Newport Independent: 1 year subscription $40
Crow Burlingame: Spotlight $32
Butler Chiropractic
2 Chicks Nursey
Alteration Shop: certificate
George’s liquor: certificate
City of Newport-David Stewart: rack of ribs $30
City of Newport: rack of ribs $30
City of Newport-David Stewart: Boston Butt $30
City of Newport: Boston butt $30
Newport Country Club: round of golf for 4 with carts $180
Eddie’s Auto: Charge-All $102
Neighborhood Cleaner: certificate $50
Ag Heritage: John Deere Tractor $10
Ag Heritage: John Deere 680 Combine $69.95
Greenway: John Deere 780 Combine $79.95
White River EMS: Gas card $25
Fathead Pizza: certificate $50
Cobble Stone Hotel and Suites: Queen Suite for 1 night $150
St. Michael’s: backpack cooler $100
Robert Turner-Edward Jones: Ever Start Plus $50
White River EMS: Gas card $25
Faith and Flowers: certificate
White River Distributing: rolling cooler $50
White River Distributing: rolling cooler $50
Taco Bell: Gift Coupons Free
IMAD: Gift card $20
IMAD: Gift card $2
Pro Land Title: Lap top computer $250
Gates Eye Care
Sonic: 2 combo meals $15
Sonic: 2 combo meals $15
Sonic: 2 combo meals $15
Sonic: 2 combo meals $15
Sonic: 2 combo meals $15
IMAD: Gift card $20
IMAD: Gift Card $20
Jones Home Furnishing: Ceramic Vase $35
Jones Home Furnishing: Decorator Rug $40
Post Masters Spirits: Whiskey $35
Post Masters Spirits: Whiskey $35
Fathead’s: certificate $25
Fathead’s: certificate $25
Fathead’s: certificate $25
Fathead’s: certificate $25
Penny’s: 2 buffets with drinks $24
Village Creek Golf: 1 round of golf for 2 people with cart $100
Lions Club Auction Bakery Section
Ann Hearn “The Pie Shop”: Caramel Apple Pie (priceless)
Rushons’ Sweets: Banana Pudding Cake (priceless)
Blu Lemon: Caramel Cake (priceless)
Newport Lions Club Auction Donations
David Gregory
Miller-Newell
Best One Stop Insurance
Honey Realty Arkansas Steel ASA
Jackson’s Funeral Home
Farmers Electric
Diaz Scrap Metal
Village Mall
Dr. Ron Gore
Dillinger
Jaco
Outback Grooming
Delta Trailer
M&P Ins and Investments
Frank A. Rogers
Larry Lewallen Company
Holden Appraisal Service
Jackson County Land
Grady Auctions: Kenneth-Sue-Shane
Shelter Insurance
Carraway & Carraway
Merchants and Planters Bank
Roger Stone Construction
Iberia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.