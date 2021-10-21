Tuckerman Elementary School was extremely pleased with the results of the ACT Aspire testing that was given in April of 2021.
While K-2 worked hard preparing for the I-Ready Test, the third- and fourth-graders were preparing for the ACT Aspire test that is given at the end of the school year. With the repercussions of COVID-19 still in effect, Mr. Pharis Smith, the principal of TES, was concerned but optimistic about the scores of his students.
“I felt that we as a faculty have always been really invested in seeing our students have success and growth throughout the school year, but shutting down school in March the previous year and dealing with COVID sickness and quarantines, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Smith said. “I was so proud of our teachers and students for the effort they put forth this year.”
All the hard work and dedication paid off with the third and fourth grade scoring extremely well in all areas of the test.
“Out of all the schools in the Co-Op and surrounding area, we scored either first, second or third in the areas of Math, Reading, Language and Science. When comparing our scores to other districts, it really made me beam with pride for the hard work our students, parents and teachers put in to ensure that not only did we have success on test scores, but we also closed the achievement gaps created through these COVID times,” Smith said.
“The students and staff of the Jackson County School District are simply amazing!” added Jackson County Schools Superintendent Chester Shannon. “In the middle of a pandemic, our students’ ACT Aspire test scores were the best in our Co-OP. The School Board and I are very proud of their academic achievements and hard work. Our students and staff are the best.”
