The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host a 2,000 square foot museum showcasing dinosaurs July 8 through Sept. 24.
The event will be held in downtown Newport and is free to the public. On opening day, Saturday, July 8, hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the opening day, the museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The museum, "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," will feature a Velociraptor skeleton, an Allosaurus skull, an Albertosaurus arm, Therizonosaurus eggs, a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, a Diplodocus skull, a Triceratops skeleton, dinosaur footprints and more. Attendees will also have the chance to dig for dinosaur bones at the event.
Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed is made possible by the Discovery Network, a statewide steam partnership operated by the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock.
