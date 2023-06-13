The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host a 2,000 square foot museum showcasing dinosaurs July 8 through Sept. 24.

The event will be held in downtown Newport and is free to the public. On opening day, Saturday, July 8, hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the opening day, the museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

