Discounts available for Team Hot Shots participants

Some businesses in Newport are offering discounts for patrons who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Newport Economic Development Commission and the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging residents to join the “Jackson County Hot Shots Team” and to pick up bracelets they have available for those who have been vaccinated. The message on the bracelets read: “I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE!”
“Wear your bracelet to let others know that getting the vaccine was important for you, for your family, for your job, and for your business,” the Newport Economic Development Commission stated in a release to news outlets. “If your business is willing to offer something for customers who are wearing the Team bracelet, please let us know. You can offer a percentage off of purchase, a free drink with the purchase of a meal, or any other discount or gift you’d like to provide.”
To get a bracelet, drop by the Newport Economic Development Commission at 201 Hazel St., in Newport. Businesses that want to participate can contact the NEDC at (870) 523-3618 or email director@newportedc.org.
Check the Newport Economic Development Commission and the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages for updates.
