First Avenue, an entertainment venue in Minneapolis canceled Dave Chappelle’s stand-up performance last week in response to complaints on social media that his comedy is offensive, particularly to transgender folks.
The show sold out quickly, according to TMZ and Variety, but at the last minute it was moved to the Varsity Theater with two more shows added.
First Avenue posted a notice, which stated: “We believe in diverse voices and freedom of artistic expression, but …”
The rest of that sentence – “in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have” – means that if they really believed in diverse voices and freedom of artistic expression, they would defend it, and protect it, and give it a place to be heard.
When I hear the word “but” as a conjunction I tune out anyway.
For instance, when a person says, “I’m no doctor, but …” I know I’m going to hear unsound medical advice.
Or when I hear, “I’m not a scientist, but …” That means whatever opinions I’ve already formed on the subject they are about to attack, are at least as valid as theirs.
“But” is a favorite and extremely necessary word in our political discussions because so many contradictions are required in that sport anyway, which allows us to hear words of wisdom similar to these:
“I’m not a politician, but I need your vote on election day so that I can replace the politician who doesn’t have the same political views as me.”
“I’m for less government in our lives, but we need laws controlling sex among consenting adults; reproduction; marriage; and certain kinds of clothes, books, movies, art, music, games, news, research, education – and by the way, we need to officially establish this as a Christian nation.”
“I’m all for the First Amendment, but people shouldn’t be allowed to hurt someone else’s feelings.”
“Kneeling during the National Anthem in the name of social justice is disrespectful to this country, but storming the Capitol to stop the certification of a presidential election is freedom of expression.”
A recent report from the Knight Foundation based on a nationally representative survey of over 4,000 adults that was conducted by the public opinion research firm Ipsos, shows those surveyed overwhelmingly believed entering the Capitol to disrupt the 2020 election certification was not a legitimate expression of First Amendment rights. “Just 22 percent of Americans agreed that this activity was legitimate,” the report states. Among that 22 percent, Republicans (with 33 percent) were more likely to hold that view than independents (23 percent) or Democrats (12 percent).
The survey also found that 91 percent agreed that “protecting free speech is an important part of American democracy,” and that 90 percent agreed that “people should be allowed to express unpopular opinions.”
Most surveyed also believe everybody else, outside of groups they identify with, has an easier time of exercising their free speech rights without consequence than they do. “For example, Democrats see conservatives as having an easier time, while Republicans believe minority groups, such as Black, Hispanic, Asian, or LGBTQ people, have an easier time than whites, conservatives, or people like them,” the report summarizes.
I’d like to see a survey that asks comedians as a group how they feel about exercising free speech these days – and that asks all other participants if they really take comedy seriously, and if so, why?
