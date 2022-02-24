My husband and I had the rare occasion of having a completely free Saturday this past weekend, so he asked me if I would like to do what we would refer to as a “knock-about” trip.
Our main goals were to eat some good food, enjoy some Arkansas scenery and stop in at flea markets and such along the way.
We started out by traveling to Lawrence County to enjoy breakfast at Moni’s Grill in Walnut Ridge. Their slogan “We’ll Feed You Right” pertains to anything they serve, but we specifically enjoy their breakfast. Jason’s favorite is the Cajun eggs benedict, while I typically enjoy a traditional breakfast of fried eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy (don’t tell my doctor – I’m supposed to be eating healthier).
After breakfast we traveled north into Randolph County and enjoyed a visit to the American Made General Store in Pocahontas, where we picked up a “store-warming” gift for my sisters who are opening a book store on Main Street in Walnut Ridge.
Cutting back to Imboden from Pocahontas, we began to see the rolling hills that we love so much. I actually spent the first three years of my life as a resident of Mammoth Spring, before my family moved to Jonesboro, and we made frequent trips back to Mammoth to visit my grandmother.
Other than the times I battled bouts of motion sickness, I always loved those trips back to see Grandma and the beautiful scenery along the way.
Jason and I both have a fascination with old barns, and as we continued to travel the country highways through Lawrence, Sharp and Izard counties, we were treated to some exceptional ones – some still standing tall, while others seemed to be begging for someone to salvage what could be saved of the bits and pieces still hanging on.
Our drive was somewhat timed to end up at Melbourne around lunch so that Jason could treat me to Bailey’s Country Cookin’ for the first time. He has eaten there on a few occasions while on hunting trips, but the couple of times we had been in the area for ball games had not timed out right for us to be able to stop and eat.
It was a treat for sure as we ordered different meals and then enjoyed sampling each other’s offerings. I’m sure they have a wonderful dessert menu, as well, but there was no room left after scarfing down our chicken-fried chicken and hamburger steak.
From Melbourne, we traveled through Oxford on our way to Fulton County. It was the first time for either of us to be in Oxford since we helped roof the Oxford United Methodist Church while on a mission trip with the Arkansas State University Wesley Foundation while we were in college.
In addition to old barns, we also love to see the homes, businesses and churches that are constructed of stone. It is remarkable the craftsmanship that went into those buildings to make beautiful exteriors using the resources they had readily available.
For my mother, who graduated from Mammoth Spring High School, Salem and Hardy were destinations her family would travel to when she was a kid. So I mentioned to Jason we were driving though her old stomping grounds as we continued on our way.
From Hardy, we took Highway 63 back to Walnut Ridge where we concluded our road trip by popping in for the end of my sisters’ bookstore’s soft opening. They seemed to love the wall hanging we had picked up earlier in the day that simply said “Do more of what makes you happy.” It was fitting for them as they start a new venture, and fitting for the day we had just enjoyed.
Gretchen Hunt can be reached at news@newportindependent.com.
