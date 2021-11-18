The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Dr. Jabez Jackson, Jr. will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2021 Newport Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Dr. Jackson officially retired in September after 47 years of service to his patients and the community.
Dr. Jackson has been in private practice in Newport since September 1974. He delivered the first test tube babies in Jackson County – a set of triplets conceived by in-vitro. He has delivered over 10,000 babies throughout his career while balancing a gynecology practice and has always been at the forefront in educating women on the importance of check ups and preventive healthcare.
In December 2005, Dr. Jackson was honored by the hospital with the dedication of the obstetrics unit as “The Dr. Jabez F. Jackson, Jr. Obstetrical Center.”
He has also been a pillar in the community, having served as past president of the Newport School Board, past president of Newport Rotary Club and a member of the American Medical Association, Arkansas Medical Society and Jackson County Medical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.