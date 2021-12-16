Mr. and Mrs. Cris Driver of Newport celebrated the marriage of their daughter Madi Driver to Jameson Fortenberry of Tuckerman at 4 p.m. on December 4th at the Barn at Greer’s Ferry.
The bridegroom, Jameson Fortenberry, is the son of Jason and Amanda Fortenberry of Tuckerman. Jameson works for Trumann School District as a teacher and Assistant Girl’s Basketball Coach for the high school. Madi is currently enrolled in the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at Arkansas State University. The couple will reside in Lake City.
It was a beautiful day to overlook the majestic Greer’s Ferry Lake while being witness to the vows of Madi and Jameson. Having lived in Jackson County all their lives, the couple has known each other for years. It was not until two years ago that the two began dating. During a vacation to Florida with friends, Madi posted a Snap Chat that included her location, a popular gelato shop, and a photo of herself. Jameson responded to the post that it was his favorite and Madi replied that it was hers too. Later, the couple smiled, as they admitted neither of them had ever been there to that gelato shop.
The ceremony was officiated by the uncle of the bride Grant Medford, pastor of First Baptist Church in Stuttgart, and Jason Sullivan, the pastor of First Freewill Baptist Church in Tuckerman. The wedding party included Maid of Honor Kyleigh Horner and bridesmaids Hannah Beasley, Bree Wade, Abby Rogers, Anna Fortenberry, Meredith Medford and Maddie Miller. Best Man was Noah Riley and groomsmen included Trevor Johnson, Kylan Young, Hunter Tubbs, Chaylun Dennis, Evan Hubbard, Jordan Bright, Christian Dodge, Garrett Gates, and Dawson Gipson. Flowers girls were Berniece Boyd and Georgie Boyd. Ring Bearers were Teddy Lemke and Benson McFadden. Ushers included Christian Driver, Ben Bowen, Miles Hopkins and Coy Hopkins.
The bride wore a beautiful gown purchased from Low’s Bridal in Brinkley. Backstreet Florist of Jonesboro created the red roses of the bridal bouquet. The bride enjoyed many showers and events leading up to the nuptials. These included a shower hosted by family members at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Walker, a drive-by Holiday Shower hosted by her bridesmaids, a shower hosted by Mrs. Lori Smith attended by faculty of Tuckerman School, a Gift Card Shower hosted by Faith Assembly of Tuckerman, and a shower hosted by First Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Ronnie Kay Erwin and Mrs. Jan Maris hosted a Bridesmaid Brunch at the venue the morning of the wedding. The rehearsal was catered by Chuy’s of North Little Rock. Ray’s Rump Shack of Lake City catered the wedding.
Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jameson Fortenberry.
