The Cache River Ducks Unlimited Annual Membership Banquet will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at the Joe and Helen Harris Foundation Community Center.
This is the first year that the event will take place at the new venue. The Joe and Helen Harris Foundation building is in the Old National Guard Armory building at 2000 Fairground Road.
There will be food and Ducks Unlimited merchandise at the event. The event is known for the raffles and auction. Tickets are available through the link on Facebook. Ticket prices are $ 50 single, $ 70 couple, $ 20 youth (ages 17 and under). Bronze sponsorships are also available for $250 and include the 2022 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited Sponsor print and license plate. There are several types of sponsorships available to choose from when you click Find Tickets on the Facebook page.
For more information on the banquet, or to become a volunteer on the Cache River DU committee, contact 870-664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com.
