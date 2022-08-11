Dulaney settles into new position

Larry Dulaney was recently named as the Newport Police Chief. Dulaney, who started with the department in June 1988, served as a captain in the department before his recent appointment.

 Courtesy photo

An officer with nearly 35 years’ experience with the Newport Police Department was recently named to lead the department.

Larry Dulaney, who previously served as captain, was named police chief by Mayor David Stewart effective July 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.