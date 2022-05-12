Early voting for the May 24 election is underway in Jackson County.
Jackson County’s early polling location is in the Village Mall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters will need to bring their photo ID, as well as make sure their address is up to date when casting a ballot. During sign in, voters will have the option to choose the Democratic or Republican ballot.
Residents can vote early until May 23, one day before Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.