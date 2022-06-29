Roberts named to SNHU President's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cory Roberts of Newport has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Farmer named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Zachary Farmer of Newport has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2022 Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.
Friar awarded Eddie Mae Herron Scholarship
POCAHONTAS — The Eddie Mae Herron Scholarship has been awarded to Alexia Friar of Newport for the Spring 2022 semester.
Friar is a 2020 Newport High School graduate and is the daughter of Ashley James. She is currently seeking a degree in Nursing from BRTC.
