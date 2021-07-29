UA Little Rock announces Spring 2021 Chancellor’s List
LITTLE ROCK — UA Little Rock has announced its Spring 2021 Chancellor’s List, which recognizes students with superior academic performance for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher. Around 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Local UA Little Rock students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
Faith Dollman of Newport
Kayla Stanley of Newport
Students named to Harding University Dean’s list
SEARCY — The following students are among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
Rachel Gansz, a Senior middle level education major, of Newport
Cody Newman, a Sophomore social science major, of Newport
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
