Three teenagers have been arrested following a robbery outside of a Newport business.
On Monday, a 70-year-old man had more than $1,000 in cash stolen along with a cell phone.
Sergeant Detective Mark Harmon said the victim reported to police that the alleged armed robbery occurred around noon. Police reviewed surveillance video from the business, which showed three subjects staking out the scene.
According to Harmon, multiple surveillance cameras from other surrounding businesses helped police identify and confirm the suspects’ identities.
Officers arrested 18-year-olds Tavaris Davis and Norris Robinson III, along with a juvenile, on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
Harmon did not identify the third suspect due to his age.
