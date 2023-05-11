During the 2023 regular session, which adjourned on May 1, the legislature enacted a list of new laws to protect the integrity of elections.

Act 352 prohibits election officials at the local or state level from accepting any funds, grants or gifts from any entity other than the governing body. Its intent is to prevent Facebook, Twitter and other private entities from paying for election-related expenses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.