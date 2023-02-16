Arkansans across the state are working toward a common goal of preserving our unique history. Communities are embracing the past to build a bright future and we’re pleased to advocate on behalf of these efforts.

For the last several years, residents of Blytheville have engaged in redeveloping Eaker Air Force Base to honor the men and women who served there and the role they played in safeguarding the world against the threat of nuclear war. The Arkansas Congressional Delegation is supporting this effort with the recent introduction of legislation to designate the exhibit as the National Cold War Center.

