Entergy Arkansas donates $1,000 to Newport ‘Monster Nights’ Entertainment Series

Entergy Arkansas has contributed $1,000 toward renovations and enhancements at the Jane Parnell Performance Hall and the future home of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Highway 67 Museum.
Located on Front Street, the Performance Hall will help to expand free entertainment opportunities year-round in conjunction with the ‘Monster Nights’ Entertainment Series.
“Entergy Arkansas employees and shareholders are invested in building communities, not only for our customers but also because it’s where we live, work, shop and play,” said Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas vice president for customer service. “In any given year, our donations help a wide range of those in need, from food pantries to United Way chapters that fund local partners like hospital auxiliaries and shelters for abused women and children. One of the areas in which we’re eager to invest in our communities is in arts and culture programs.”
Newport Area Chamber of Commerce Director Julie Allen said, “Entergy has always been a valuable partner with Newport and our efforts to improve the quality of life, infrastructure and economic development for our community. This grant will help with all three areas by helping to develop tourism-related events, which brings money into our economy, and to provide quality entertainment for local citizens.”
The city’s Downtown Revitalization and Improvement Volunteer Effort (DRIVE) sponsors free entertainment from May through October each year including movies in the park, art workshops, live music, cultural performances and events for all ages. The grant from Entergy Arkansas will help ensure that activities can be expanded to include indoor events during cold winter months or in the event of inclement weather.
“The DRIVE program has a proven track record of success,” said Area Customer Service Manager Matt Faries,” and we hope this contribution will help the city provide improved infrastructure for larger and more diverse events for years to come.”
More information about Entergy grant programs and applications can be found online at www. entergy.com/csr/giving/.
