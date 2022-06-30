Every Child Is Ours will host a program at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.
The organization, which is based in Tuckerman, promotes providing education, clothing and food to children and helping seniors in Northeast Arkansas.
The program will feature speakers who will tell their stories of how they reached their potential.
Jan Paschal of Every Child Is Ours (ECIO) said Saturday’s program, which is free to the public, will include performances by country music artist Petrella Bonner of Hot Springs and the ASU Jazz Band. Also, Sonic Swing Project of Jonesboro will perform.
The program ends at 5:30 p.m.
Those who can are encouraged to bring working crockpots and electric skillets, either new or used, to donate to people in the Tuckerman area, she said. Paschal said many senior citizens don’t have stoves, so crockpots are the only alternative they have to cook meals with.
Also, some children live in homes without stoves, she said.
ECIO will be accepting them at the Fowler Center at A-State from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Paschal said one senior woman said she was having a difficult time eating beans because she had no way to cook them. She received a crockpot and was grateful to be able to eat cooked meals.
“What we hope to do is let people know they can help children,” Paschal said. “These are beautiful children who want to succeed.”
According to a statement from ECIO, “Every Child is Ours was created in 1997 to complement President Clinton’s ‘America Reads’ initiative. Our mission is to promote educational opportunities through fostering relationships between children to experience a sense of a compassionate global community. We work as an outreach program that matches up local resources with children in need.”
Paschal worked for the U.S. Department of Education in Boston before returning to her native Arkansas in the early 2000s.
She said grades for students at Tuckerman schools have steadily increased because of ECIO.
“We can’t let poverty define our children,” she said. “Out kids are our resources. We want to help other towns with the same success.”
Paschal said Clinton and former Gov. Mike Beebe are supporters of ECIO.
“Gov. Beebe is absolutely the best,” she said, adding that his support of the organization is a big help.
Paschal also said the Walmart in Jonesboro and Riceland Foods have donated food for ECIO.
A light meal will be provided by Walmart for Saturday’s program, she said.
“I’m proud that Walmart is from Arkansas,” Paschal said.
The Fowler Center is located at 201 Olympic Drive.
To contact ECIO, call 870-349-2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.