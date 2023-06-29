Every Child Is Ours (ECIO) in Tuckerman is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with volunteers to organize food drives, collect school supplies and coordinate educational events.
“We have huge ways of receiving help, one is Northeast Arkansas Food Bank,” said Jan Pachal, ECIO president and director. “They have been wonderful to us for years. We’ve learned a lot because we didn’t know how to do all of this when we started. And then the other one – I cannot say enough good about Walmart.”
She said Dillard’s, another big Arkansas-based company, helps them all the time as well, with coat drives for example.
“We have had more people than I can ever tell you help us help others,” Paschal said. She mentioned children in one township wanting to know how to get a job, and someone with ECIO taught them all how to write resumes.
The organization receives USDA assistance and the ECIO location is expanding now to add more freezer space. ECIO also accepts donations. Whether it is for food, clothing, or if someone offers to pay their electric bill, it is all appreciated.
“Food is everything. You can’t survive without it,” said Paschal. “We work very closely with our school, with our churches, and with the towns that surround us. We deliver food to anyone who needs it. It’s not done by us, the town finds somebody who comes and picks it up.”
She said they feed about a 1,000 people per month.
Merfine Phillips has been on the ECIO board for about two years. She started out volunteering and handing out food boxes to people in need. She said anybody wanting to volunteer would be rewarded with a good feeling inside knowing that they have helped others.
“What I would hope everybody in the Delta where we live remembers is that we’re only going to be as good as this next generation is. And if they can’t have food and they can’t also have compassion for the older people, we’re not going to do very well,” Paschal said. “But I still believe. I believe so much because we have everyone who helps us.”
Sports teams and fraternities and sororities at Arkansas State University also help ECIO.
Anyone in Jackson County can contact ECIO to find out if they are eligible to receive food, or anyone wanting to volunteer or find out more about the organization can call 870-349-2001. The office is located at 201.5 Arkansas Highway 367 North, in Tuckerman. Visit the website at everychildosours.org.
