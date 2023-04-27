The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Club will host “Spring Clean Your Mental Cobwebs” today, Thursday, April 27.
The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Center, located at 649 Jackson 917 in Newport.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 8:17 am
The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Club will host “Spring Clean Your Mental Cobwebs” today, Thursday, April 27.
The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Center, located at 649 Jackson 917 in Newport.
Participating counties include Jackson, Lawrence, Clay, Greene, Poinsett, Randolph, Craighead and Mississippi counties.
During the event, Deborah Teague will provide the welcome speech followed by a presentation on spring and summer container gardens, given by Tori Fowler. Joy West will give a presentation about organizing your space, and Pamela Ray will discuss shaking off those mental cobwebs. Attendees will enjoy a stress-relieving craft, and will receive an update regarding the state AEDC meeting.
For more information contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 870-886-3741.
