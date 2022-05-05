Jackson County Farm Bureau is proud to announce the Scholarship winners for 2022.
The Undergraduate Scholarship winners are Eli L. Lassiter, who attends University of Arkansas, James N. Young IV, who attends University of Central Arkansas, and Alexis Bradley, who attends Arkansas State University.
The Freshman Scholarship winners are Will King, from Jackson County School District, Emma Claire Johnson, from West Side High School, and Sophie Rose Falwell, from Newport High School. Congratulations to all recipients.
