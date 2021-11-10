A one-vehicle crash in rural Craighead County on Oct. 30 claimed the life of Karri A. Mangrum, 55, of Trumann.
Mangrum was traveling east on State Highway 18 in a 2015 Nissan Juke, when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway according to Arkansas State Police.
The vehicle slid off a concrete culvert and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch. Mangrum was pronounced deceased at UAMS in Little Rock.
The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. during cloudy but dry conditions.
A Poplar Bluff man lost his life in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of state Highway 358 and the Highway 412 West Bypass in Paragould on Oct. 29.
According to State Police, a 2019 Toyota Prius driven by Eric Ward Abernathy, 44, was traveling westbound on Highway 358 approaching its intersection with the Highway 412 West bypass at 8:58 p.m. At that same time a 2001 Peterbilt truck was traveling southbound on the bypass approaching the same intersection.
According to the state police preliminary fatal crash summary, the Prius did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection and crossed into the path of the Peterbilt. The front of the truck struck the passenger side of the Prius.
“This appears to be the first fatality on the West Bypass,” said Paragould Police Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Snyder. As the collision was inside the city limits, the police department investigated the incident. Brad Smithee, district engineer for District 10 of the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), confirmed the fatality was the first on the west bypass.
A crash in rural Faulkner County claimed the life of a Piggott man on Oct. 26.
Mark Forrestt, 76, was traveling east on the U.S. Highway 64 bypass, approaching State Highway 107, driving a 2018 Kawasaki, when he was hit by a 2020 Subaru traveling north on State Highway 107.
Forrest was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash happened at 10:40 a.m.
Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash according to Arkansas State Police.
