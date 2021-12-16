Federal Emergency Management Agency teams were due into arrive Wednesday in areas impacted by the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the state Friday night.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that part of their job will be to estimate the cost of damage from the storms to see if it meets the threshold for federal assistance.
Hutchinson said 307 structures were damaged by the storms and 61 were totally destroyed. His statements were made during his weekly media briefing held Tuesday.
“I want to express my continued concern, Public Safety Director A.J. Gary is working on this every day with his team. If there is anything that is needed we’re there to respond to that,” Hutchinson said. “We have shelters in place, we have volunteer organizations that are working with the needs of the people.”
COVID-19 update
Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
Hutchinson shared some comparisons on statistics regarding the virus during his media briefing on Tuesday.
On Dec. 14, 2020, new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,355 compared to 782 on Tuesday. Active cases were at 7,323 on Tuesday, compared to 20,691 last year. Reported deaths on Dec. 14, 2020 were 45. That total was 15 on Tuesday, and there were 1,050 admitted to hospitals due to the virus on Dec. 14, 2020, compared to 518 this Tuesday. There also were 180 patients on ventilators this time last year compared to 102 on Tuesday.
The state has had 28,946 people hospitalized because of the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020. There have been 539,483 total cases, and 8,880 deaths. Hutchinson said that 85 percent of the new COVID-19 cases were among people who have not been vaccinated.
Medicaid waiver services
Also this week Hutchinson announced plans to provide Medicaid waiver services to everyone on the waiting list to receive services.
The waiver serves more than 5,000 Arkansans with developmental disabilities, but for many years there has been a significant waiting list. There are currently 3,204 individuals on the waiting list, according to Gov. Hutchinson’s office, and 1,861 of those have incomes low enough to receive basic medical services. Hutchinson said he will be asking the General Assembly to add language to dedicate $37.6 million of $60 million being given to the Department of Human Services to allow everyone on the waitlist to join the waiver by June of 2025.
(0) comments
